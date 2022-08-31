Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,758,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Marriott International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

