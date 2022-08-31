Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 118,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.