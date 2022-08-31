Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,415,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $141.43 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.62.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

