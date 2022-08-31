Martingale Asset Management L P Has $16.57 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,205 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

