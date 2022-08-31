Martingale Asset Management L P Has $26.17 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CB opened at $189.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.36 and a 200-day moving average of $201.73. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

