Martingale Asset Management L P Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,671 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $455.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $531.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

