Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after buying an additional 395,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 227,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $184.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average of $174.79. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.