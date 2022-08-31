Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 15,487 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,487 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,522,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,652,000 after buying an additional 225,638 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 74.1% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Danaher by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,184,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $640,869,000 after purchasing an additional 265,444 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DHR opened at $273.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.66 and its 200-day moving average is $269.06. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.