Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,790 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $20,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 60.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 356,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 134,942 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.