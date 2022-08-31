Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 20,071 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,071 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.46% of Clean Harbors worth $27,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $124.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

