Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 24,363 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,363 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $30,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Stories

