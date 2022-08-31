Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,780 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Ameren worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $5,561,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameren Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

AEE stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

