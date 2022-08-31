Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.93.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,403 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 217,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

