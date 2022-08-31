Maryland Capital Management Buys 15,968 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.87. 364,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,110,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $333.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

