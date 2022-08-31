Maryland Capital Management Buys 4,004 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.89. 128,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,855. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

