Maryland Capital Management Has $15.69 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $139.17. 158,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,321. The company has a market capitalization of $331.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

