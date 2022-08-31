Maryland Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 126,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 564,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,820,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.