Maryland Capital Management Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $84,849,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.62. The stock had a trading volume of 197,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,907. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

