Maryland Capital Management Sells 1,845 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up about 1.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $24,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 41.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.94. 52,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,853. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

