Maryland Capital Management Sells 5,188 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

PYPL traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,266,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

