Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,823. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Masonite International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Masonite International by 13.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

