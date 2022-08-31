MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.19 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. MasTec has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MasTec by 12.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

