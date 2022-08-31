MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.54

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 9028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital raised shares of MAV Beauty Brands from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$0.76 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

MAV Beauty Brands Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$22.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.