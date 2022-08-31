Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Mazda Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 49,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.91. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

