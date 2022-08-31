McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lifted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $20,721,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $254.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.37. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

