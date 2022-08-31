Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $502.00

Shares of Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 502 ($6.07) and last traded at GBX 499.80 ($6.04), with a volume of 664703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 464 ($5.61) price target on shares of Mediclinic International in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.65) to GBX 460 ($5.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Mediclinic International Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 480.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 407.12.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

