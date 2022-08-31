Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 66,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

