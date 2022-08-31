Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 139,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,147. The company has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

