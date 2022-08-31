Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Trading Up 14.3%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 573,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 316,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Mega Matrix Trading Up 14.3 %

About Mega Matrix

(Get Rating)

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Matrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Matrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.