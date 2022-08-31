Mercor Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $130,663.80 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Mercor Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Mercor Finance has a total market cap of $130,663.80 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercor Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mercor Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00411455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00816930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.

Mercor Finance Profile

Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance.

Buying and Selling Mercor Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercor Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercor Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercor Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercor Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.