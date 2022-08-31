MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 62,100 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 154.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $50,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.05. 11,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.70. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

