MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.41. 19,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,253. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.76.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

