MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $162.66 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 208,725 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.7% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $162,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $9.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540,046. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.36. The company has a market cap of $446.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

