MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $36.88 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $36,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $47,490,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $367.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,197. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.