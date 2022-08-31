MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $36.88 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $36,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $47,490,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $367.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,197. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

