MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $56.63 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $56,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 213,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 144,437 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,389,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 68,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

AMD traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 413,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,511,576. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

