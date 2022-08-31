MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $82,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.18. 4,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,569. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

