MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 71,680 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $70,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.68. 6,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,107. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

