MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.56. 4,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,408. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.11. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

