Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (MET) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Metronome has traded 1,730.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00005944 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $17.11 million and $7,059.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00429865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819922 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,400,951 coins and its circulating supply is 14,256,377 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Buying and Selling Metronome

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.