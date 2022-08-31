Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 156,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. 473,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,428,158. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

