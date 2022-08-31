Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $8.20 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 69,840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.29. The company had a trading volume of 32,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,962. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

