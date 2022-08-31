Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. 204,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,820,264. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

