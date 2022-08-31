Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 126,176 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,176 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 427,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,597,000 after acquiring an additional 122,268 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $240.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

