Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 34,942 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,942 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,071 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $808,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,522,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,652,000 after purchasing an additional 225,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,987. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

