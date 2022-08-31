Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 47,588 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47,588 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.05. 36,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,437. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

