Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 72,016 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,016 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

UPS traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

