Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 8,347 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $12.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $668.15. 1,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.71.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

