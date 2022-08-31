Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.68. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Micron Solutions Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Micron Solutions Company Profile



Micron Solutions, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

