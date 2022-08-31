Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.30. 12,685,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,964,793. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

