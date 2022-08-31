Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Middlefield Banc Price Performance
NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.
Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
